Sharon H. Thomas
Sharon H. Thomas, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.