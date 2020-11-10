Menu
Sharon H. Thomas
Sharon H. Thomas, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
