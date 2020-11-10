Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine King Cullop
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
Catherine King Cullop

LONG ISLAND, Va.

Catherine King Cullop, age 83, of Long Island, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Chase City Health and Rehab Center.

Born on December 6, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Lee King and Annie Burks King. She was predeceased by her son, Ernest Allen Cullop; and her previous husband, Allen Lee Cullop. Ms. Cullop was a member of Cody Church of God of Prophecy and she was a home maker. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling, watching soap operas, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Willie Cullop of Long Island; two daughters, Darlene Cullop Parker and her husband, David, of Java, and Patricia Cullop of North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cullop of Blairs; three sisters, Betty Miller of Hurt, Ruby Childress of Long Island, and Rosa Taylor of Gretna; two brothers, Lawson King and his wife, Viola, of Long Island, and Herbert King and his wife, Delores, of Rustburg; six grandchildren, David McCullock, Jerry McCullock and his wife, Jessi, Melissa Wilborn and her husband, Wayne, Allen Cullop and his wife, Sylvia, Devyn Bruno, and Kayla Bruno and her husband, Donovan; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Roy Brooks and the Rev. Ava Mitchell. Burial will follow in the King Family Cemetery.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA 24557
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
So sorry to hear this. She was such a sweet person
Phyllis and Bailey Waller
Friend
November 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marybeth Seay
Friend
November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert & Bonnie Dawson
Friend
November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
BILLY DAVIS
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barry Rowland
Friend
November 8, 2020