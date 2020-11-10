Catherine King Cullop
LONG ISLAND, Va.
Catherine King Cullop, age 83, of Long Island, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Chase City Health and Rehab Center.
Born on December 6, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Lee King and Annie Burks King. She was predeceased by her son, Ernest Allen Cullop; and her previous husband, Allen Lee Cullop. Ms. Cullop was a member of Cody Church of God of Prophecy and she was a home maker. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling, watching soap operas, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Willie Cullop of Long Island; two daughters, Darlene Cullop Parker and her husband, David, of Java, and Patricia Cullop of North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cullop of Blairs; three sisters, Betty Miller of Hurt, Ruby Childress of Long Island, and Rosa Taylor of Gretna; two brothers, Lawson King and his wife, Viola, of Long Island, and Herbert King and his wife, Delores, of Rustburg; six grandchildren, David McCullock, Jerry McCullock and his wife, Jessi, Melissa Wilborn and her husband, Wayne, Allen Cullop and his wife, Sylvia, Devyn Bruno, and Kayla Bruno and her husband, Donovan; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Roy Brooks and the Rev. Ava Mitchell. Burial will follow in the King Family Cemetery.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.