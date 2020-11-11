Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Anthony Mason Sr.
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Michael Anthony Mason Sr.

February 26, 1965 - November 7, 2020

Michael Anthony Mason Sr., age 55, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. He was born on February 26, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia.

A graveside visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fitch Family Cemetery, 216 Fitch Haven Drive, Concord. Those planning to attend are asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, Janet Fitch Fund, c/o Ron Pack, 168 Memory Lane, Rustburg, Va. 24588. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Fitch Family Cemetery
216 Fitch Haven Drive, Concord, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.