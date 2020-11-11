Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deacon Sterling L. Younger
Deacon Sterling L. Slayton

August 25, 1941 - November 8, 2020

Graveside rites for Deacon Sterling L. Slayton, of Long Island, Virginia, will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Steve Daniel, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation and graveside services.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557
Nov
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
First Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.