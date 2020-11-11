Ret. Staff Sergeant Rodney Lee Grubbs
Ret. Staff Sergeant Rodney Lee Grubbs, 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Pamela Grubbs.
Born November 6, 1964 in Lynchburg, he was a son of Linda Hawks and stepfather, David and the late Ernest Grubbs. Rodney was retired infantry with the United States Army and a member of Sandusky Baptist Church. He loved his family and was an avid animal lover.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Ryan Grubbs and Aaron Grubbs and his fiancé, Jakob, both of Lynchburg; four siblings, Eddie Grubbs and his wife, Jill, Kimberly Grubbs, Melissa Grubbs, all of Lynchburg and David Hawks Jr. and his son, Micah of New Orleans; grandpup, Cassie Grubbs and his cat, Tigger.
Family would like to give a special thanks to his caregiver Tracey Tyler who showed love and compassion to him.
A Celebration of Rodney's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the field at Sandusky Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Vogt officiating.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.