Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ella Jones
Ella Jones

December 12, 1936 - November 7, 2020

Ella C. Jones was born December 12, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor John Braxton and the Rev. James Hagar, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com.

Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.