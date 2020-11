Ella JonesDecember 12, 1936 - November 7, 2020Ella C. Jones was born December 12, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor John Braxton and the Rev. James Hagar, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.