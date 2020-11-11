Jane Conner Hopton



Jane Conner Hopton, of Bedford, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend to all that knew and loved her.



Jane was born on December 17, 1939 in Gladys, Virginia to J. Hilton and Minnie Conner. She lived about half of her life in Virginia, primarily in Lynchburg, and the other half in Bedford, Texas. Jane devoted much of her time to her career as a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading and traveling.



Jane is survived by her son, David Hundley Jones of Irving, Texas and his wife, Annie; daughter, Susan R. Jones Mudrie of Lynchburg, Virginia and her husband, Rick; son, James Mark Napier of San Antonio, Texas and his wife, Elizabeth; and son, Tony Wayne Hopton of Salina, Oklahoma and his wife, Barbara. Jane is also survived by a sister, Mary Lee Miles, of Etowah, North Carolina. And, Jane is survived by grandchildren, Roberto Jones, Ricardo Jones, Alex Napier, Lance Corporal Justin Napier, Joseph Napier, Sarah Napier, Anthony Hopton and wife, Kimberly, Ashley Hopton, and Aaron Hopton. Jane was also blessed with great-grandchildren who survived her, Caylee Hopton and Calen Hopton.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, William Hopton; a brother, Marvin Conner; and a sister, Lucille Loving.



Burial and memorial services will be separated to accommodate family needs. A graveside service will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas, with a brief viewing at 2:30 p.m. The viewing and graveside service will be live-streamed and can be accessed via a link on Jane's memorial page at the funeral home's website. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MacArthur Blvd Baptist Church in Irving, Texas, beginning at 2 p.m. If you wish to send flowers in honor of Jane, please have them delivered for the Thursday, December 17, 2020, memorial service.



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.