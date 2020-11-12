Menu
Charles Meek Jackson
Charles Meek Jackson, 91, of Rustburg, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was the husband of Ocie Childress Jackson for 72 years.

Born on Sunday, November 3, 1929, in Manheim, Pa., Charles was a son of the late Charles Rufus Jackson and the late Catherine Meek Jackson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Dianne J. Gentry (Peter) of Roanoke; a son, Michael Jackson (Karen) of Rustburg; a son, Mark Jackson (Wanda) of Rustburg; a brother, Frank W. Jackson of Hedgesville, W.Va., ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Jackson, and a sister, Ruby J. Shannon.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery with Rev. Duane Gregory officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.
