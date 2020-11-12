Amy Elizabeth Martin WilsonAmy Elizabeth Martin Wilson died peacefully at home on November 7, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on August 25, 1936, in Amherst County, and lived in Lynchburg and Bedford County most of her life, moving to Charlottesville in 2014. Amy was the only child of the late William Loving Martin and Virginia Ferguson Martin.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Cuthbert L. "Bert" Wilson; son, Stephen L. "Steve" Wilson (Karen) of Aurora, Ill.; daughter, Shannon E. Wilson of Charlottesville; grandson, Christopher G. Wilson (Anne) of Oswego, Ill.; and great-grandsons, Trent Adam Wilson and Logan Patton Wilson.A celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.