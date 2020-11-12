Elmer Eugene PhillipsElmer Eugene Phillips, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Born on January 19, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary Phillips. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Swift. Eugene served our country in the United States Air Force.He is survived by his sister, Kay Wright (Wayne) and two brothers, Steve Phillips and Jimmy Phillips.Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal services at this time.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the family (929-5712).