William Lewis Higginbotham
William Lewis Higginbotham, age 50, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Madison Heights, Va.
Born May 27, 1970 in Lynchburg, Va., Bill was the son of the late Lewis Henry Higginbotham and the late Elsie Lee Sigmon Higginbotham.
He is survived by his younger sister, Jill Ann Higginbotham of Madison Heights, Va.; aunt, Dorothy Sigmon of Elon, Va.; several cousins, and those close friends who were like family to him.
Bill was the kindest soul and was loved by all who knew him. He loved all wildlife but foxes in particular were special to him and considered to be his spirit animal. He shared a love of vehicles with his father, his sister, and friends. One of Bill's favorite memories was grabbing a bite to eat with his father and parking alongside the road to watch the cars go by. Bill had a special affinity for VWs. Whether in his bright orange Dune Buggy or John Deere-painted Jeep Scrambler, it was easy to spot Bill on the roads around Madison Heights. From an early age, Bill was a lover of music of all kinds and always had a song playing. He was passionate about his many hobbies and interests, and he enjoyed sharing them with his friends. Without a doubt, his drink of choice was his beloved Diet Coke – his "coffee" as he jokingly called it, which he always had close at hand.
Bill was appreciative of the simple things in life. He made a point to express his gratitude for even the smallest of gestures. He was generous of spirt and selflessly giving of his time. He had a unique sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. A loyal friend to all who knew him, Bill was the first to offer help whenever needed. His tendency to be present in the moment was a gift that made those around him feel cherished and loved. He held a deep reverence for his family and friends, his home on Winesap Road, the surrounding mountains, and his community.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the residence, 969 Winesap Road, Madison Heights, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to www.saveafox.org
fox rescue organization.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.