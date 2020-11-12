Arthur Ray Showalter
Arthur Ray Showalter of Gladstone, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2020, at his home.
Born on September 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Sadie Stratton Showalter and Charlie Joseph Showalter. He was also preceded in death by five brothers.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran of Viet Nam, a member of the VFW and St. Stephens Baptist Church and was retired as a Crane Operator with CSE.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Marie Tyree Showalter; son, Brian Ray Showalter (Chris); special sisters-in-law, Ruth Tyree Showalter and Cinda Herman (John); two brothers-in-law, Bradley Tyree (Faye) and David Tyree (Shannon); and grandchildren, Hanna Nicole Showalter, C.J. Showalter, Olivia Cadora, Olivia Snyder, Wilson Snyder (Danielle), Parker Snyder (Kelsy) and their children, Braiden Snyder and Dakota "Kubota" Snyder. He was affectionately known as "Papa Ray" by his nieces and nephews, Kirstin Futty, Jonathan Herman, Kassidy Tyree, Kasey Tyree, Kristie Kidd (Chris), Tanner Kidd and Spencer Kidd.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. Interment will follow privately at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Chris, Ruth and Hanna Showalter and Cinda Herman.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.