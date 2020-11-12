Robert Earle Stanley Sr.
Robert Earle Stanley Sr., 79, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born on October 13, 1941, in Big Stone Gap, he was a son of the late Edmond Stanley and Ruby Estelle Stanley. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer and was a retired stone worker.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert Stanley Jr.
He is survived by three daughters, Lynn Young of Concord, Darlene Haugh of Rustburg, and Tammy Cook of Finksburg, Md.; a sister, Gene Person and her husband, Carl, of West Virginia; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.