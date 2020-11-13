Alma Adkins Hamlett
Alma Adkins Hamlett, 88, of Conover, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the wife of William Lewis Hamlett Sr.
A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 until 11:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 13, 2020.