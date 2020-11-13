Menu
Alma Adkins Hamlett
Alma Adkins Hamlett

Alma Adkins Hamlett, 88, of Conover, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the wife of William Lewis Hamlett Sr.

A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 until 11:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.

Condolences may be sent to the Hamlett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Hamlett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 13, 2020.
