Keith Allen Long, 46, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Brandy Long.
Born on August 3, 1974, in Sacramento, Calif., he was a son of Kathy Blankenship and her husband, Wendell and the late George Long. Keith was the owner operator of Longs Termite and Pest Control.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his pride and Joy his daughter, Morgan Long of Lynchburg; a brother-in-law, Shannon Laing and his wife, Kathy, of Lynchburg; and his canine companion, Harley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Carol Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service Monday, November 16, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to his daughter, Morgan Long through Temple Christian School at P.O. Box 970 Madison Heights, VA 24572.
