Carroll E. Cash
On November 12, 2020, Carroll E. Cash transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home. He was born on January 30, 1953, to the late Virginia C. Toliver. Carroll was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia C. Jones "Bott"; brother-in-law, Camden E. Jones; and nephew, Terrence D. Hyson.
He was formerly employed by the City of Lynchburg, where he worked many years. After leaving there he began working for Community Funeral Home, even as his health began to fail he refused to stop working for his extended funeral home family. As he would say, "imma work until I close my eyes," and so he did.
Although Carroll had no children he leaves to cherish his memory, his nieces and nephew, Michael Cash (Sharon), Sharon Cash (Jamin), Christine Alexander (Kevin), Pamela Hamlett and Michelle Moore, and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family is receiving friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Community Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his niece, Christine Alexander, 3215 Nelson St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Baptist Church. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 14, 2020.