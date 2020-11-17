Carl H. Peerman



January 25, 1932 - November 3, 2020



Carl H. Peerman, formerly of Gladys, Virginia, son of the late George Peerman and Lockie C. Peerman Lovelace, departed this life at his residence in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Eloise and their children, Bruce, Carolyn and Michael; one brother, Lloyd H. Peerman of New York City, and many relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Washington, D.C.



Capitol Mortuary



1425 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.