Joyce Marion Mason BurnetteDecember 16, 1935 - November 15, 2020Joyce Marion Mason Burnette, 84, of Huddleston, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1935, in Lawrenceville, Va. (Brunswick Co), a daughter of the late James Mason and Bessie Ozmoore Mason. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Burnette Sr., her five brothers and four sisters.She had been a resident of Huddleston since 1959 and was retired from Moneta Dress Factory in a 1992. She was a member of Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy for over 30 years and was an assistant missionary leader and helped in the nursery and fixed meals for families who have lost loved ones.She leaves behind her sons, Wayne Burnette Jr. and wife, Mary, of Bedford, Woodson (Woody) Burnette and wife, Jan, of Huddleston, and Jeffrey Burnette, also of Huddleston; six grandchildren, Lacy (Kim), Aaron (Susan), Tara (Josh), Wade (Brandy), Amy (Derek), and Raven (Justin); seven great-grandchildren, Kody, Jordyn, Addie, Emma, Mason, Sophie and Cole, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many very special friends.In lieu of flowers and food, the family asks for donations in her memory to the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy, 1022 Winona Lane, Lynch Station, VA 24571. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Murphy, the Rev. Ken Lester, and the Rev. Kenneth Lafon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.Updike Funeral Home & Cremation ServiceHuddleston, Va.