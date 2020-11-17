Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Trammell Elder
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Barbara Trammell Elder

May 3, 1961 - November 15, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Trammell Elder, age 59, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Trammell and Mrs. Lyda Mae Francis Trammell. She was the widow of Mr. Charlie Wilson Elder Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Sydney Jennings Jr. (Melissa) of Gladys, and Matthew Elder (Shanna) of Brookneal; four grandchildren, Haley, Julie, and Sydney III Jennings, and Dixie Elder; one great-grandchild, Hallie Jennings; one sister, Patricia Ann Snead of Brookneal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.Jeffressfuneralhome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.