Barbara Trammell Elder
May 3, 1961 - November 15, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Trammell Elder, age 59, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Trammell and Mrs. Lyda Mae Francis Trammell. She was the widow of Mr. Charlie Wilson Elder Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Sydney Jennings Jr. (Melissa) of Gladys, and Matthew Elder (Shanna) of Brookneal; four grandchildren, Haley, Julie, and Sydney III Jennings, and Dixie Elder; one great-grandchild, Hallie Jennings; one sister, Patricia Ann Snead of Brookneal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.Jeffressfuneralhome.com
