John Wayne Banton
John Wayne Banton, 73, of Appomattox, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of Wendy Banton.
Born on October 20, 1947, in Amherst County, he was a son of the late David Watts and Thelma Banton. He was a retired welder with Lynchburg Steel.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Banton; and a brother, Roger Banton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three siblings, Lucy Worley (Gene) of Amherst, George Banton (Debbie) and Mary Casey, both of Gladstone; a sister-in-law, Margaret Banton of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Appomattox Rescue Squad.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.