Christopher James DeJarnette
December, 24, 1975 - November 16, 2020
Christopher James DeJarnette, 44, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Christopher was born on December 24, 1975, in Lynchburg, a son of the late James Ray DeJarnette and Patricia Hall DeJarnette of Lynchburg.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Caden DeJarnette of Rustburg; his daughter, Daryn DeJarnette of Lynchburg; and his brother, Jason DeJarnette and wife, Nadia, of Charlottesville.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service Friday, November 20, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.