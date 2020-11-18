Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ricky Arnold Simmons
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1957
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ricky Arnold Simmons

Ricky Arnold Simmons, 63, of Prince Edward Highway, Pamplin, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 23, 1957, he was a son of John Henry Simmons and the late Dorothy Ragland Simmons. He was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church and attended Prospect United Methodist Church. Ricky retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a member of Hat Creek Golf Course, Brookneal.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann Fulcher Simmons; his father, Henry Simmons of Evergreen; godson, Jason Covington and wife, Crystal, of Amelia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kim Simmons of Glen Allen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and David Camper of Kitty Hawk, N.C., Renee and Le Moore of Appomattox, and Tanya and Wade Robertson of Glen Allen; brother-in-law, Joseph Madison Fulcher of Prospect ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service conducted by the Rev. John Flood, the Rev. John Kelley, and the Rev. Amy Beth Coleman will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 707 Prospect Road, Prospect, Va.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery
707 Prospect Road, Prospect, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
20 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Ricky's passing. I will be praying for you as I know it it tough to deal with the loss of a spouse and parents. God bless you.
Linda Sue Bobbitt
November 18, 2020
Ann, my heart aches for you. I pray God gives you strength during this most difficult time. Love you my friend.
Debbie Maxey
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
November 17, 2020
Ann, so sorry to hear about Ricky's passing. Wishing you strength and peace during this difficult time.
Diana Dowdy Allen
Family
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for you and the family.
Pattie Newcomb
Friend
November 17, 2020
Ann, my deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time. May God give you comfort and peace at this time.
Diane Jenkins
November 17, 2020
Henry & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Ricky. May all the fond memories you have of him help comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ricky. Keeping Ann and all of the Simmons family in our thoughts and prayers. Asking God to give each of you the comfort you need during this time.
Lawrence & Eleanor Johnson
Family
November 17, 2020
Tanya, Henry and Family,

I am so very sorry for your loss. We pray for comfort and peace to each of you. May God bless you all during this time.

Kelly, Jarrod and Collin
Kelly Jamerson
Friend
November 17, 2020
May haven receive on of the best ...Surely will be missed but not forgotten..Love You Rick Rest in peace.. Your pain is over.......
Kenneth Eagle
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your lost.Ricky was such a kind person. Sending Love and Prayers to all his Loved Ones.
Glenda Hackett
Friend
November 17, 2020
Ann, this Is Brenda (Quinn’s former wife). I am so sorry for your loss. I lost my husband to cancer in 2019. I just wanted to express my sincere sympathy to you and your family. Time helps but the broken heart doesn’t go away. Love to you.
Brenda Ward
Friend
November 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...my prayers are for the entire family at this difficult time.
Plicky Williiams
Friend
November 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Carolyn Richardson
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Carolyn Mayberry
Friend
November 17, 2020
Condolences to the Simmons Family. Ricky was one of the nicest people I ever met & I will miss seeing him and Henry together at all Raider sporting events.
James Wingfield
Friend
November 17, 2020
Remember Ricky & Cindy in school. Always liked both of them. My mother has always been fond of Ricky’s wife. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
November 17, 2020
Betty Hill
November 17, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family. Rick was a classmate and a genuinely good person. May he Rest In Peace.
Steve & Dale Weakley
Dale Weakley
November 17, 2020
Simmons Family:
May the many memories of Ricky help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
November 17, 2020