Ricky Arnold Simmons
Ricky Arnold Simmons, 63, of Prince Edward Highway, Pamplin, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 23, 1957, he was a son of John Henry Simmons and the late Dorothy Ragland Simmons. He was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church and attended Prospect United Methodist Church. Ricky retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a member of Hat Creek Golf Course, Brookneal.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann Fulcher Simmons; his father, Henry Simmons of Evergreen; godson, Jason Covington and wife, Crystal, of Amelia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kim Simmons of Glen Allen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and David Camper of Kitty Hawk, N.C., Renee and Le Moore of Appomattox, and Tanya and Wade Robertson of Glen Allen; brother-in-law, Joseph Madison Fulcher of Prospect ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service conducted by the Rev. John Flood, the Rev. John Kelley, and the Rev. Amy Beth Coleman will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 707 Prospect Road, Prospect, Va.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.