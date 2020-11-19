Harry Curtis Branham
Harry Curtis Branham, 84, of Amherst passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Born on May 2, 1936 he was a son of the late Harry and Edith Branham.
He was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.
Curtis is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Thelma Louise Branham of Amherst; one daughter, Linda Rose and her husband Lonnie Rose of Forest; one grandson, Charles M. Rose of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Wilbert Branham and his wife, Dorothy, George Branham and his wife, Essie; and sister, Betty Hicks and her husband, Herbert and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to thank Gentle Shepard Hospice, and all of Curtis' family and friends for their care and love.
At Curtis' request there will be no services or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Curtis' name to St Paul's Episcopal Mission, 2009 Kenmore Rd, Amherst, VA 24521 or Monacan Indian Nation P.O. Box 960 Amherst, VA 24521.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 19, 2020.