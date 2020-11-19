Otis Jackson Maxey
November 14, 1933 - November 17, 2020
Otis Jackson Maxey, 87, of Rustburg passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Salem. Born on November 14, 1933, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Robert Carlton Maxey and the late Annie Mae Maxey.
Jack was a retired employee of General Electric. He also was the owner/operator of Maxey's Body Shop. Jack served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by three siblings, Bill Maxey and his wife, Eloise, Madeline Maxey and Lee Maxey.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Debbie Keatts and her husband, Ed, of Evington; three siblings, Jim Maxey and his wife, Betty of Lynchburg, David Maxey and his wife, Louella of Virginia and Charlotte Seay and her husband, Billy of Richmond; two grandchildren, Stefanie Keatts-Washburn and her husband, Nate and Jenni Keatts; three great-grandchildren, Kaily Washburn, Kaiden Washburn and Kainan Washburn; a special niece, Brenda Evans and her husband, David; special friends, Doris and James Edwards and David and Melanie Cash; and other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 19, 2020.