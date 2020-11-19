Barbara Althouse (Nash) Coffey
Barbara Althouse (Nash) Coffey of Madison Heights passed away peacefully at the Elms of Lynchburg, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, where she was under hospice care.
Her parents, Kenneth and Kathleen Althouse; two sisters, Betty and Sara and her husband of 37 years, Charles Nash, also preceded her in death. Barbara was married to Billy Joe Baker for 10 years and to Maurice Coffey for 16 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mayberry (Ted) of Elon, Va. and her son, James Baker (Betty Jo) of Missoula, Mon. Survivors also include her brother, J. Kenneth Althouse (Pam) of Amherst, three granddaughters, Jennifer Collins, Jamie Cummings, and Bobbie Calenberg; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a homemaker and military wife for 33 years, and she served as president of the NCO Wives Club at Ft. Lewis, Wash. She made many lifelong friends along the way. After retiring to Stuart's Draft, Va., she worked in the laboratory at Waynesboro Community Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and needlework and loved playing games with the family. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, where she loved to sing and give all the children love and treats. The family thanks Pastor Mark Snowden and wife Norma for their love and support.
A brief graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4484 Brookneal Hwy, Gladys, Va., with Pastor Mark Snowden officiating.
Harvest Baptist Church 2571 Carter St., Lynchburg will hold a memorial service for her at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, followed by family time in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse, or Salvation Army.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 19, 2020.