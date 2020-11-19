The Rev. Dr. Carlton Logan
May 30, 1929 - November 17, 2020
The Rev. Dr. Carlton Logan, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Logan, and devoted family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Forest Hill Burial Park with the Rev. Carl B. Hutcherson, officiating. Due to COVID restrictions the family will not be having a family night and ask that all COVID precautions are followed. Please wear you mask. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 19, 2020.