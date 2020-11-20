Menu
Robert C. Martin
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1938
DIED
November 18, 2020
Robert C. Martin

Robert Clarence Martin, 82, of Oak Ridge Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sandra Moore Martin.

Born in Lynchburg, on June 11, 1938, he was a son of the late Margaret Drinkard and James Marshall Martin. Robert was a member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School. He was a devoted Christian and loved his family. Robert enjoyed reading his bible, hunting, fishing and playing cards at the Sugar Shack. He retired from B&W as an inspector.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bobby Martin; two daughters, Roxie Wank and husband, Alan and Robin Mayberry and husband, Darrell; two grandchildren, Suzanne Kidd and husband, Kevin and Rachel Morris and husband, Tyler; two step-grandchildren, Russell Wank and wife, Cara and Matthew Wank; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Kidd and Maddox Morris; and two step-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maxwell Wank.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Martin; and two sisters, Ann Wilcox and Helen Moore.

A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the J.W.C Martin Family Cemetery with the Rev. John Flood officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
J.W.C Martin Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Sandra and family: The sorrow of the faithful is not that of permanent loss, but the tender sense of sadness that comes in saying good-bye for now to someone you love. May today's sorrow give way to the peace and comfort of God's love. Thinking of you and family at this time of sorrow. Prayers are with you.
Harold & jo Martin
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
I'm going to miss u my friend sandra Bobby and family so sorry for ur loss of a good man i enjoyed talking to him
Matthew Firth
Friend
November 19, 2020
John Kern iii
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
VERNA KNIGHT
November 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear the news. My prayers go out to Sandra and family for comfort during the days and weeks ahead
Jimmy Martin
Friend
November 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Michelle Moore
November 19, 2020
We are sincerely sorry. We will truly miss Robert. We’re praying for comfort during this time and days ahead for everyone.
Kenny and Brenda Ewers
November 19, 2020
So sorry to get this news. Robert was a good man and a good neighbor.
Condolences to his family.
Joe Terry
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sandra & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May the fond memories you have of Robert bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
November 19, 2020
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him....
Bill & Rita Harvey
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Martin Family:
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Henry & Linda Goode
November 19, 2020