Robert C. Martin
Robert Clarence Martin, 82, of Oak Ridge Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sandra Moore Martin.
Born in Lynchburg, on June 11, 1938, he was a son of the late Margaret Drinkard and James Marshall Martin. Robert was a member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School. He was a devoted Christian and loved his family. Robert enjoyed reading his bible, hunting, fishing and playing cards at the Sugar Shack. He retired from B&W as an inspector.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bobby Martin; two daughters, Roxie Wank and husband, Alan and Robin Mayberry and husband, Darrell; two grandchildren, Suzanne Kidd and husband, Kevin and Rachel Morris and husband, Tyler; two step-grandchildren, Russell Wank and wife, Cara and Matthew Wank; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Kidd and Maddox Morris; and two step-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maxwell Wank.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Martin; and two sisters, Ann Wilcox and Helen Moore.
A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the J.W.C Martin Family Cemetery with the Rev. John Flood officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.