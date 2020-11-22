Carma Godsey Fauntleroy



April 15, 1927 - October 28, 2020



Carma Godsey Fauntleroy, 93, of Silver Spring, Md., died on October 28, 2020, in her home.



Carma was born on April 15, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., a daughter of the late Carl and Mary Ellen Phelps Godsey. During World War II she volunteered with the USO serving refreshments to the troops passing through Roanoke on their way to Europe. She attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Va., and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. There she met Charles Henry Lynch Fauntleroy. They married the day she graduated, June 13, 1949, and moved to Saluda, Va., where she taught in the public elementary school. She and "Pete" Fauntleroy later moved to Altavista, Va.



A longtime member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Carma sang in the choir, assisted with youth programs and was a member of the Altar Guild. For decades, Carma actively volunteered with many community organizations including the League of Women Voters, Altavista Little Theatre, and on the Board of Directors of the Avoca Museum and Historical Society.



She is survived by three daughters, Carma C. Fauntleroy of Silver Spring, Md., J. Corbin Fauntleroy and her husband, Dean Thomas, of Arlington, Va., and Taylor F. Milbradt and husband, Michael, of Dunkirk, Md.; her sister, Sharon G. Borgogni of Gaithersburg, Md.; and three granddaughters.



A memorial service was conducted at St. James' Episcopal Church in Lothian, Md. Due to current social distancing regulations, it was limited to family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to make memorial contributions consider Avoca Museum, 1514 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517.



Expressions of condolences to the family may be sent to Carma C. Fauntleroy, 3429 South Leisure World Boulevard, #1-E, Silver Spring, MD 20906.



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.