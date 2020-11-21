Robert Lanter Jr.
July 6, 1930 - November 20, 2020
Robert Lanter Jr. was born on July 6, 1930 in the Green Valley area of Grayson County Virginia just outside of Fries, Virginia to the late George Robert Lanter and Nellie Boyles Lanter.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Juanita Anders Lanter; maternal grandparents, Matilda and Guy Boyles; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Nannie Martin Lanter; a sister, Alma Clemons Arnold; two brothers, Donald Lanter, and Harold Lanter; and son-in-law, Dr. Jack Campbell.
He married Juanita Anders on January 13, 1945. She was his loyal and faithful wife as they moved to different churches in The Church of God of Prophecy denomination. The delight of their life was when their only daughter Phylis Ann was born August 1948. Robert was educated at Stevens Creek Elementary School, Fries High School and Tomlinson Bible College. He gave his life to Christ in 1954 at Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church. A year later he joined the Fries Church of God of Prophecy Church where he felt the call to become a minister. In 1959 he was ordained as a Deacon by M.A. Tomlinson, General Overseer of the COGOP. He became a full-time pastor in January 1960. He has pastored churches in Grubb's Chapel, Ivanhoe, Buena Vista, Glade Springs, Collinsville, Altavista, Popular Camp, Java, and Galax Virginia. While pastoring in Altavista, he was ordained a Bishop.
For 18 years, the Rev. Lanter was a member of Rescue Squads in different cities where he pastored churches. He became an EMT while serving the Altavista Rescue Squad. He loved helping people that were hurting whether it be physically or spiritually. He was always available to help anyone in need. He semi-retired in 2012 in Hurt Virginia. Until his death, he filled He will be missed by his family, his church and his many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Campbell of Brookneal Va.; granddaughter, Vaneta Hunt and husband, Bruce of Brookneal Va.; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Jack and husband, Ryan of Brookneal, Va.; a sister, Teresa Lester and husband, Ricky of Greenville, S.C.; two brothers, the Rev. Charles C. Lanter and wife, Ann of Apache Junction Ariz., and the Rev. James Buford Lanter and wife, Doris of Rockingham N.C.; and four nieces, and four nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Church of God of Prophecy Altavista by the Rev. Whit Mayton, Bishop Wayne Murphy, and Bishop Jerry Schall. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Church of God of Prophecy Altavista, P.O. Box 278, Altavista, VA 24517.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family.
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 21, 2020.