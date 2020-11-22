Micheal Wayne Puckett



July 7, 1974 - November 14, 2020



Micheal Wayne Puckett, 46, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.



Micheal was a graduate of Liberty High School in Bedford, a long-time employee and manager at Walmart, and was currently an assistant manager at Lowe's in Roanoke. Micheal was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Paulette Puckett, and brother-in-law, Tony Bryant.



He is survived by his spouse, Cody Hudson; father, Henry Shelton Puckett; three sisters, Teresa Bryant, Leona Phillips (Rodney), and Debra Sprouse (Chris); numerous nieces, nephews and their children; and best friend, Roger Dick.



Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Lynchburg General Hospital MICU for their exceptional care of Micheal and their support of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to Pearson Cancer Center Patient Support Fund, 1701 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 in memory of Micheal Puckett.



Burch Messier Funeral Home



317 W. Main St., Bedford, VA 24523



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.