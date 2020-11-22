Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Vaughan Manley
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Paul Vaughan Manley

Paul Vaughan Manley, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon Allen Manley.

Born in Big Island, he was a son of the late Vernon Manley and Leona Milam Manley Blackburn. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Lynchburg Marine Corps League. For over 30 years, he owned and operated Manley Signs with his wife. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Nicole Manley; a son, Paul V. Manley, II (Franciny); a sister, Peggy Burton (Butch McDaniel); two brothers, Wayne Manley and Tom Manley (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Manley Case; and two brothers-in-law, Arthur W. Case Jr, and Norman Burton.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., today, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Nov
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sharon, Nicole and Peggy: my thoughts and prayers are with you always. I hope your wonderful memories and devotion to Paul keep you in comfort at this time.
Lee-Ellen Dunaway
November 22, 2020