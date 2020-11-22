Florence Mary Rock Beeson
Florence Mary Rock Beeson, 93, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey Douglas Beeson.
Born in Hull, England, on May 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph George Alexander Rock and Grace Peachey Rock. She earned her medical degree from Leeds University in England in 1953. She and her husband moved their young family to the United States in 1958. She became a United States citizen in 1964. She was a practicing physician for 30 years having retired from the East Orange VA Medical Center in New Jersey. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Episcopal Church in New City, N.Y.
She is survived by three sons, Phillip Beeson and his wife, Cathy, of Lynchburg, Va., Jonathan Beeson of Coral Springs, Fla., and Thomas Beeson and his wife, Hiromi, of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; one sister, Bessie Rock Martindale and husband, Robert, of Newport in Shropshire, England; and one brother, Joseph Rock and Agnes Kruse of Oslo, Norway. She had 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Lew Weider officiating.
.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or St. John's Episcopal Church, 365 Strawtown Rd., New City, NY 10956
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.