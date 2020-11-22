Mr. Franklin W. MonroeSeptember 14, 1938 - November 19, 2020Graveside rites for Mr. Franklin W. Monroe of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Theodore Foster, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home of Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.