Donna Smith Steuart
August 29, 1952 - November 20, 12020
Donna Smith Steuart, 68, of Forest, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Roanoke on August 29, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Neva Abdella and Raymond Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Jerry Kelley.
Donna is survived by Edward "Bobo" Morton; her son, Chris Steuart (Amie); three granddaughters, Chrissi Scherer and Hunter and Maggie Steuart who were the love of her life; her sister, Carol Parker; brother, Ray Smith (Carolyn); numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her little man, Cody, and her brown granddog, Malachi.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at noon on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service begining at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
, Lynchburg Humane Society, or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.