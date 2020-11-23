Paulette Perrow Bailey
Paulette Perrow Bailey, age 75, of Roanoke, widow of Roy Pate Bailey, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
She was born on December 5, 1944, in Clover, daughter of the late Clarence F. Perrow and the late Virginia D. Perrow. Paulette was a retired Aid who enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Roy, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy P. McGuire; a brother, Franklin Perrow; and 2 brothers-in-law, Carlton Floyd and Donald McGuire.
Survivors include a son, Ross "Rusty" Bailey; two sisters, Starr P. Miles and husband, Vernon and Mary Frances P. Floyd. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord. A celebration of life for Paulette follow at 12 noon from the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety.
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 23, 2020.