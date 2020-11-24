Carl "Pete" Irvine



May 26, 1927 - November 22, 2020



Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Wanda Hayslett Irvine and his parents and siblings.



He is survived by daughter, Gwen Vess-Whitmore; daughter, Carla Mills and husband, George; grandchildren, Benjie Vess and wife, Kay, Tomalei Vess, and Matthew and Justin Mills; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Vess and Draven Whitmore.



He was a Naval Vet of Foreign Wars and a retiree of West Va. C0. He was retired Elder of McAllister Church, Captain of VFW 1033, and Odd Fellows member



Surviving siblings are Nancy Glover, Larry Irvine and wife, Sue, Bobby Irvine and wife, Debbie, and Ronnie Irvine. Arrangements by are incomplete.



Nicely Funeral Home



405 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.