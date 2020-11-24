James W. Fuller Sr.James W. Fuller Sr. "Big Jim", departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020.He was born on January 1, 1930, in Lynchburg, to the late Earnest W. Fuller Sr. and Mattie Fuller. Jimmy is lovingly survived by his wife of 55 years, Catherine A. Fuller; son, Jerome W. Fuller, both of Lynchburg; son, James W. Fuller Jr. (Tracey); three grandchildren, Hezekiah, Olivia and Pareesa Fuller, all of Fairfield, California, and a host of other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing