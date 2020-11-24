Menu
James W. Fuller Sr.
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
James W. Fuller Sr.

James W. Fuller Sr. "Big Jim", departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020.

He was born on January 1, 1930, in Lynchburg, to the late Earnest W. Fuller Sr. and Mattie Fuller. Jimmy is lovingly survived by his wife of 55 years, Catherine A. Fuller; son, Jerome W. Fuller, both of Lynchburg; son, James W. Fuller Jr. (Tracey); three grandchildren, Hezekiah, Olivia and Pareesa Fuller, all of Fairfield, California, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Funeral services provided by:
