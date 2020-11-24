Alford Edwin Williams
January 29, 1928 - November 22, 2020
Mr. Alford Edwin Williams 92, of Gladys, entered into eternal rest on the beautiful morning of November 22, 2020, at his home. Born on January 29, 1928, in Naruna, he was the eldest son of Edwin Garland and Helen Wilburn Williams.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Hazel Owen Williams; his son, Dannis E. Williams; sons-in-law, Tony Kent and Bill Puckette; his brother, Steve Williams; and brothers-in-law, Frank Litchford, and Bert Foster.
He was a retired construction superintendent with S.R. Gay Construction Company, a cattle farmer, and an avid rabbit hunter. He was a life-long member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon Emeritus, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Outreach and Building Committee Chairman.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia W. Kent and Beverly W. Puckette; son, David H. Williams (Tammy); and daughter-in-law, Kay W. Lynch (Darrell). Papa Alford was adored by grandchildren, Christin Elliott (Chris Clay), Heather Keyes (Matt Miller), Trey Puckette (Jessica), Jonathan Williams (Jamie), Aaron Puckette (Whitney), Jeremy Kent (Shannon), Brendan Kent (Amanda), Nathaniel Williams (Katie), Abby P. Tribble (Brad), Emily Williams, and Jordan Williams. Live entertainment was delightfully provided by his great-grandchildren, Logan Anthony, Jack Elliott, Mason and Liam Keyes, Lilly, Isabel, Layton, Ashby, Henry, Avie, Whitt, and Cade Puckette, Hazel Tribble, Archer Kent, Aiden, Isaac, June Hazel, and Amos Williams. He is survived by his sisters, Marion W. Litchford and Juanita W. Foster; brothers, James Williams (Nancy) and H.T. Williams (Marian); sister-in-law, Margaret Vassar (George); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 267 Ebenezer Road, Gladys, with the Revs. Jamie Adams, Nathaniel Williams, and Johnny Roberts. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Service may be heard on radio station 107.3 FM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.