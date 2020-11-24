Nancy Layne Albin
Nancy Layne Albin, 88, died peacefully on November 20, 2020, having enjoyed a full life as a Navy wife, mother, grandmother and business owner. Nan-Nan, as she was lovingly called, was a gracious Southern lady born in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Edward Booker Layne Sr. and Angelyne Marguerite Dameron Layne. Nancy attended the University of Maryland in College Park, where she was active with Kappa Alpha Theta, and The George Washington University. She enjoyed world travel, international experiences, and engaging others in conversation.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Harold C. "Bud" Albin Jr.; and her brother, Edward Booker Layne Jr. She is survived by son, Arthur E. Albin (Pamela S. Albin); daughters, Nancy E. "Beth" Knabel (JR Knabel), Christine Layne Albin; six grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Knabel, Cameron Taylor Albin-Garza, Gregory Joel Knabel, Cameron Stanford Albin, Tessa Layne Albin-Garza, and Connor Layne Albin; sisters-in-law, Katherine Kuehl Layne McCoy and Frances Albin Hart, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Runk & Pratt and Seven Hills Hospices for their dedicated care.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.