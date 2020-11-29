Alvin Dale Mills Sr.
Alvin Dale Mills Sr., 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence. Born on October 10, 1958, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Alvin O. (Pete) Mills and Helen Gallagher Mills and was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobbie Waller.
He was a retired Electrician and was of Baptist faith.
Mr. Mills is survived by two sons, Alvin D. Mills II and Alex Mills and wife, Bridgette, both of Lynchburg; a daughter, Monica Mills of Bedford; two brothers, Frank Waller and wife, Linda, of Lakeland, Fla., and James Waller and wife, Louise, of Lynchburg, and eight grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Mills Family Cemetery on Eastbrook Road, at a time and date to be determined, with Doug Roakes officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.