James Brown Peters
James Brown Peters, 83, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
Born in Riverville, James was the son of the late John Wesley and Bernice Wood Peters. He raised cattle and was retired after 43 years as a machinist with the Lynchburg Foundry, including Lower Basin and Archers Creek and assisted with Driskill Funeral Chapel for many years. He was also an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and was involved in many community organizations.
James is survived by his wife, Augusta Seay Peters of Amherst; daughters, Atasua P. Phillips (David) of Amherst and Teresa Sneed (Tom) of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Rachel Phillips, PhD. of Hampton; brother-in-law, David Seay Sr. of Amherst; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; five brothers, Luther Thomas Peters (Phyllis), Samuel Martin Peters (Elizabeth), George Edward Peters (Estelle), William Watts Peters (Phyllis) and Charlie Lewis Peters (Helen).
A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Amherst Cemetery with Rev. Nancy C. Johnson officiating. The family requests that we observe all COVID-19 precautions: social distancing and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amherst Cares, P.O. Box 451, Amherst, Va 24521 or a donation in James' memory to your favorite charity
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.