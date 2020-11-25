Frank Little Turner Jr.
Frank Little Turner Jr., of Amherst, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born in Queens, New York in December of 1942 just a few weeks before his father, Frank L. Turner, was sent to Africa and Europe with the Army during World War II.
His mother, Marguerite Ellen DeRubertis, was of Italian descent and met his father in New York and they were soon married. The family lived in Bayside, New York until relocating to Wheaton, Illinois in 1954.
He attended Wheaton High School before joining the Air Force, his basic training was in Amarillo, Texas, and much of his service occurred at the Naval Air Station in Keflavic, Iceland.
Upon leaving the Air Force he moved to Amherst, Virginia where his family had relocated from Wheaton, Illinois in 1961.
Frank worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation before becoming a licensed Virginia Real Estate Agent, primarily working with residential and land clients. Frank was also an Auctioneer and he often used this skill to liven up everything from farm auctions to dinner parties.
Frank has two brothers, the late Nicholas A. Turner and John S. Turner and wife, Brenda J Turner of Amherst, Virginia; and is survived by his two children, Frank L. Turner III of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ellen Turner Weaver and her husband, Robert E Weaver II of New Kent, Virginia; his two grandsons, Frank L Turner IV and the late Mitchell B Turner of Charlotte, North Carolina; his nephew, Thomas Shane Turner and wife, Courtney Turner of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and nieces, Lisa Turner Hunt and Shelby Turner Rader and her husband, Josh Rader of Amherst, Virginia.
2020 has been a hard year for everyone and Frank suffered greatly due to being quarantined and other healthcare restrictions, yet he was able to speak to many of his longtime friends and family at great lengths during the summer. Frank's family is thankful for the many friends who have reached out and to those who were able to speak with him this year, as those conversations were the silver lining in what was otherwise a tough time.
Given the timing and current environment the family will wait until 2021 to have a memorial service and in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Mitchell's Fund, a 501c3 named for Frank's late grandson, Mitchell, the fund seeks to improve the mental well-being of children and families who have experienced trauma. Donations can be made online at www.mitchellsfund.org/donate
or mailed to "Mitchell Bays Turner Pediatric Fund", PO Box 12189, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.