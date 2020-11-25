Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Hall Reynolds
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Dorothy Hall Reynolds

Dorothy Hall Reynolds, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born in April 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Evans and Alva Hall.

Dorothy was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Reynolds and son, William Glenn Reynolds.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Bobby Reynolds and his wife, Margaret, Steve Reynolds and Trish, and Lisa Reynolds; grandchildren, Chris and Leslie, Bubba, Dale and Candy, Desiree, and Katie; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of other family members; and her beloved granddog, Buffy.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Fort Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.