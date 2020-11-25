Dorothy Hall Reynolds
Dorothy Hall Reynolds, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in April 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Evans and Alva Hall.
Dorothy was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Reynolds and son, William Glenn Reynolds.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Bobby Reynolds and his wife, Margaret, Steve Reynolds and Trish, and Lisa Reynolds; grandchildren, Chris and Leslie, Bubba, Dale and Candy, Desiree, and Katie; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of other family members; and her beloved granddog, Buffy.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Fort Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
.
.
