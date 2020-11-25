Dorothy E. Ross
Mrs. Dorothy E. Ross, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Leslie H. Ross Sr., for over 62 years.
Dorothy was born, August 25, 1937, in Campbell County, the daughter of the late Julian C. Banks Sr. and Corrine Wood Banks.
Dorothy was raised in St. James CME Church and after marriage, joined her husband at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, of Lynchburg, Va. She was an active member of many organizations within the church, including the Board of Trustees and the Senior Choir. Dorothy also coordinated Vacation Bible School for many years and enjoyed coordinating several annual church events. Dorothy was a Military spouse for twenty years.
She is survived by her loving children, Anita Elaine Ross, of Mebane, N.C., Dr. Leslie Harold Ross Jr. of Tampa, Fla.; her only granddaughter, Leslie Ann Ross Snipes ( Brian) of Mebane, N.C.; and her great-grandchildren, Brialynne Mackenzie Snipes and Bryson Ross Snipes of Mebane, N.C. Dorothy is also survived by her loving brothers, Wayne, Douglas, Barry, Eric and Clarence; as well as her adoring sisters, Mildred, Deborah, Katherine, Cynthia, Valerie and Elizabeth and their spouses; a special cousin, Ms. Norma Jean Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving family, Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her long-time friendships with close friends, Mrs. Yvonne Edwards and Mrs. Hazel Gallier.
Dorothy enjoyed collecting pictures, figurines, and jewelry depicted of owls. She also delighted in spending precious time with her loving children, grandchildren, siblings, and their families. Neighbors and friends often would drive by the house and wave at Dorothy and Leslie as they worked in their yard.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lynchburg Chapel of Tharp Funeral home with the Reverend Jesse Hancock, officiating.
A private interment will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to express appreciation for services provided by Centra Hospice, as well as Dorothy's dedicated caregivers, Keith Pullen from Community Sitters and her niece, Ericka Banks.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.