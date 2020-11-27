Jeanne Starling Manspeaker
Jeanne Starling Manspeaker, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The Elms. She was the wife of the late Oliver Manspeaker.
Born in Pitt County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Randolph Starling and Mary Starling. Jeanne was a retired school bus driver with Lynchburg City Schools and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four siblings, Robert Starling, Jimmy Starling, Steve Starling, and Mary Starling.
She is survived by her children, Steve Manspeaker of Lynchburg, Elizabeth Manspeaker of Dahlonega, Ga., Andrea Escalera and her husband, Doug, of Lynchburg, and Kenneth Manspeaker and his wife, Tricia, of Richmond; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Father Kenneth Rush officiating. Jeanne will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Senior Independence Hospice and the staff at the Elms for all the love and care they provided Jeanne.
In lieu of flowers family suggest making contributions to the Lynchburg Humane society.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 27, 2020.