Dennis Edward Gilliam
Dennis Edward Gilliam, 74, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
He was the husband of Janet Marie Gilliam for 51 years. Born Monday, July 15, 1946 in Lynchburg, Dennis was a son of the late Roy Edward Gilliam and the late Ruby Louise Gilliam.
Dennis is survived by his children, Jimmy Gilliam (Sheila) and Kimberly Hartless (John); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 27, 2020.