Winnie Frances Beale Green
Winnie Frances Beale Green, 98, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Barty Green.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with pastor Dave Moquin officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 28, 2020.