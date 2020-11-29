Margaret Frances WellsMargaret Frances Wells, affectionately known as "Bob", passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.She was born in Lynchburg, on August 31, 1920, to the late Perry Edward Wells and Lena Dudley Wells. In addition to her parents, Bob was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.Bob was retired from Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation and was a lifetime member of College Hill Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities.She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gospel Community Church-College Hill, 1101 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501.Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Wells family (239-0331).