David Edward Drewry
David Edward Drewry, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Shirley Ann Welsh Drewry.
Born on May 10, 1933, in Salisbury, N.C., he was the son of the late Evelyn Drewry Williams. David was affectionately known as "The Old Man" by his family. He served in the United States Army during the Korea Conflict. He was the owner/operated of Drewry Roofing Company and a member of the Pine Grove Hunting Club. David was a family man and took great pride and honor in caring for his baby boy, Anthony, who has been paralyzed since the age of 18.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Lee Drewry and David E. Drewry; granddaughter, Andrea Lyn Drewry; great-granddaughter, Sydney Ann Bomar; and sister, Bonnie.
David is survived by two sons, Frank Drewry and Anthony Drewry; five grandchildren, Amber (Troy), Danielle (Darius), Frankie (Savannah), Jason, and DJ (Priscilla); 13 great-grandchildren, Aarihanna, Cheyenne, Zoey, Zach, Makayla, Darius, Jr., Madison, Owen, Maddison, Makenzie, David, Ariel, and Amelia; brother, Kenny Dearing; and numerous other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
).
