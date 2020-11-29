Paul Alvin Royer
Paul Alvin Royer, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. Royer; daughter, Tina Royer Templeton and her husband, Robbie; two grandchildren, Dylan Scott Templeton and his wife, Kayla Croft Templeton, and Megan Elizabeth Templeton; a great-grandson, Hayden Scott Templeton; a brother, Bill Royer; and a sister, Rheta Jones and her husband, Leon. He was preceded in death by a son, Boyd Lee Royer.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.